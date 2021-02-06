Arani Bose Sells 10,000 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arani Bose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 25th, Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total transaction of $2,558,100.00.
- On Monday, November 9th, Arani Bose sold 100 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $25,599.00.
- On Thursday, November 5th, Arani Bose sold 1,902 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total transaction of $485,371.38.
PEN stock opened at $259.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $314.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -960.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.93.
PEN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.86.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.
