Arani Bose Sells 10,000 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arani Bose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total transaction of $2,558,100.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Arani Bose sold 100 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $25,599.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Arani Bose sold 1,902 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total transaction of $485,371.38.

PEN stock opened at $259.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $314.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -960.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after buying an additional 192,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Penumbra by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Penumbra by 561.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 432.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after buying an additional 76,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.