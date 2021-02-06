APY.Finance (APY) Market Cap Achieves $18.70 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and $2.06 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance token can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 120.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00182495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00061000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00227518 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00071443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043023 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,809,184 tokens. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

