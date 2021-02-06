Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Trading 6.6% Higher

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) shares traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.56. 756,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,224,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

