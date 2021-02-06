Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%.

APDN opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

APDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

