Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.3% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $79,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 250.8% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 505,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,557,000 after acquiring an additional 361,492 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 294.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 255.4% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 44,395 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 170,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 128,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 255.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.18.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

