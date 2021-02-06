Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $884.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

