Apollo Investment Co. to Issue None Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) announced a None dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $884.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AINV. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

