Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,452,891.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,553,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 399,925 shares of company stock worth $20,221,769. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $349,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 63.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

APO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.28%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

