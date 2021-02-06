Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Scott Kleinman Sells 122,300 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Scott Kleinman sold 122,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $6,133,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Kleinman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

NYSE:APO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

