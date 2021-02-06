Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report $184.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650,000.00 and the highest is $250.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $115.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $251.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $74.83 million, with estimates ranging from $2.58 million to $378.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $1,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $26,465,092.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,369 shares of company stock worth $5,714,791. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. 387,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,998. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

