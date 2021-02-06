AON (NYSE:AON) Issues Earnings Results

AON (NYSE:AON) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Shares of AON stock opened at $223.22 on Friday. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

