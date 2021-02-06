ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 4.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $379.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $384.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

