ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $379.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $384.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.87.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

