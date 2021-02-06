Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Trading 0% Higher

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$35.72 and last traded at C$35.24. 13,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 40,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AND. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$42.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 42.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$75.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

