Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) were up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 178,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 78,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.42 and a beta of 0.04.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDA. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $483,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 451,673 shares during the period.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

