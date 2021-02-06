Analyzing Seacor (NYSE:CKH) & Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Seacor alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Seacor and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seacor currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.12%. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Seacor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seacor is more favorable than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Seacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Seacor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seacor and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor 1.45% 1.30% 0.70% Tsakos Energy Navigation 9.77% 9.73% 4.49%

Volatility and Risk

Seacor has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seacor and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor $799.97 million 1.08 $26.77 million $1.38 30.67 Tsakos Energy Navigation $597.45 million 0.28 $15.13 million ($0.05) -177.80

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than Tsakos Energy Navigation. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seacor beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc. engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments. The Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a fleet of bulk transportation, port and infrastructure, and logistics assets. It operates carriers for the United States coastwise for trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and dry bulk vessels. This segment provides deep-sea vessels docking, ocean towing, and oil terminal support and bunkering services; liner, short-sea, rail car, and project cargo transportation and logistics solutions; door-to-door solutions; and technical ship management services, as well as operates pure car/truck carriers. The Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment offers river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; and owns and operates multi-modal terminal locations. It also provides management services related to barge and towboat operations. The Witt O'Brien's segment provides crisis and emergency management services for the public and private sectors. It serves markets in the areas of critical national infrastructure, including government, energy, transportation, healthcare, and education. The Other segment designs, develops, and maintains alternative energy and power solutions; and offers liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas fuel supply and logistics to commercial, industrial, agricultural, and transportation customers. This segment also engages in the selling, storage, and maintenance of aviation; agricultural commodity trading and logistics businesses; and trading and merchandising of sugar and other commodities. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.