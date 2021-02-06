Analyzing Greenwood Hall (OTCMKTS:ELRN) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Greenwood Hall (OTCMKTS:ELRN) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenwood Hall and ICF International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwood Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICF International $1.48 billion 1.05 $68.94 million $4.15 19.79

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwood Hall.

Volatility and Risk

Greenwood Hall has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greenwood Hall and ICF International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwood Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A ICF International 0 0 4 0 3.00

ICF International has a consensus target price of $91.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%. Given ICF International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICF International is more favorable than Greenwood Hall.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwood Hall and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwood Hall N/A N/A N/A ICF International 4.19% 10.77% 4.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of ICF International shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of Greenwood Hall shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ICF International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ICF International beats Greenwood Hall on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenwood Hall Company Profile

Greenwood Hall, Inc. provides cloud-based education management services to public, private, and not-for-profit higher education institutions in the United States. It offers enrollment management solutions, including lead generation/marketing, prospective student qualification, new student recruitment, and enrollment counseling services; retention counseling/coaching, as well as the reengagement of students dropped out of a particular institution; and student support solutions, such as help desk, career advising, student concierge, and financial aid advising services. The company also provides consulting services, including market assessments and analysis of internal operational efficiency; various data and technology enabled solutions that enable school clients to better manage/analyze data, deliver instruction to students, and make certain institutional decisions; and management services. In addition, it offers donor lifecycle management services to various non-profit organizations. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

