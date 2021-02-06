Analysts Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $26.05

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.05.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 55,880 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIP opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

