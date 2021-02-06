Analysts Set TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target at $33.14

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on TA. CIBC raised TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $460.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

