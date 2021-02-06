Analysts Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Target Price at $52.20

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several analysts have commented on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. 3,924,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,899. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

