Analysts Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Price Target at $43.45

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDS/A. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RDS/A stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

