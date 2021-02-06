Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) PT at $37.05

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,903,000 after purchasing an additional 223,799 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in ONEOK by 389.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.