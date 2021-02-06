Analysts Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT at $114.00

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $252,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,703. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock opened at $128.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.22. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

