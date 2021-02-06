Analysts Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGM shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. 124,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,375. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

