Analysts Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGM shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NGM stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. 124,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,375. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.
