Analysts Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target at $92.05

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $91.10. 1,726,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,771. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.