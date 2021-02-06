Analysts Set Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target at $72.33

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

