Analysts Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target at $51.90

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $876,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and have sold 166,613 shares valued at $10,951,631. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 164,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 188,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,962. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $70.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

