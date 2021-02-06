Analysts Set Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) PT at $27.00

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,941. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

