Analysts Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price at $311.07

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $377.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.83 and a 200-day moving average of $327.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $379.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total value of $301,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

