Analysts Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target at $62.33

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

