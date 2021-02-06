Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price at $38.38

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 19,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $474,092.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,301.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,063 shares of company stock worth $2,130,057. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the third quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cohu by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 81.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $49.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

