Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price at $38.38

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 19,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $474,092.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,301.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,063 shares of company stock worth $2,130,057. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $49.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.
