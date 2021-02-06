Analysts Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target at $441.00

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $481.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $620.45. The company had a trading volume of 656,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $542.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.