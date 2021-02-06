Analysts Offer Predictions for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

TSE:NGD opened at C$2.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$231.47 million during the quarter.

About New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.