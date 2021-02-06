Analysts Offer Predictions for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.93 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of CVE HTL opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.34.

In related news, Director Robert J. Potter acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at C$142,652.40.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

