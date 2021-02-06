Analysts Issue Forecasts for Taseko Mines Limited’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TGB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.54.

Shares of TGB opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $380.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,820,826 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,498,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $415,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.