Analysts Issue Forecasts for Catalent, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

CTLT stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $124.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

