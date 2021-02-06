Analysts Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report sales of $100.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.70 million and the lowest is $99.23 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $84.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $390.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.38 million to $394.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $400.09 million, with estimates ranging from $398.28 million to $401.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. 110,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,432. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

In other news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 2,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at $27,977,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 83.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

