Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.10. Mesa Air Group posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MESA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

In other news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $39,387.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,940.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $278,187 in the last ninety days. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

