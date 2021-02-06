Analysts Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will announce sales of $170,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $23.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $24.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.07 million, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $15.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LXRX. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

LXRX stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.