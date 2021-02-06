Analysts Expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Aphria posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

Shares of APHA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,280,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,127,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aphria by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 898,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth $3,776,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aphria by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 256,290 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aphria by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

