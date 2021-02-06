Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.67). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 222,137 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 173,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

