Analysts Anticipate Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Telenav’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Telenav reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telenav.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of TNAV opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.50 and a beta of 0.39. Telenav has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Telenav by 82.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telenav by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telenav by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Telenav by 50.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telenav in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

