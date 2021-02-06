Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Oceaneering International posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,085,000 after acquiring an additional 819,666 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 353.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 752,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 133.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 611,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 542,652 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 700,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.