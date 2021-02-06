Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.71. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

BAX stock opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

