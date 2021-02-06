Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Stock Price Down 19%

Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) traded down 19% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 2,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 32,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages. The company operates in three segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, and Soft Drinks. It is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of sparkling and still beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling and selling of natural spring water.

