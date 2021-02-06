ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.65

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $4.52. ANA shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 1,081 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

