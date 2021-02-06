AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 332,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,370,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.05% of Delta Air Lines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

