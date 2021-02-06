AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 9,584 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $25,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

