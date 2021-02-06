AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 9,007 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

MPC opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

