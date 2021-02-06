AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Invests $20.97 Million in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 336,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,971,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.10% of Kellogg at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

K opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

